Editor's Note: This post was originally published in March 2017 and has been updated with the most recent information.

It was an idea destined to happen: a whole building dedicated to Lego, built with nothing but massive Lego-style “bricks.” Indeed, word of the real-life Lego building designed by Bjarke Ingels Group first got out in 2013. Fast-forward four years, the pile of 21 white blocks is finally complete, looking just as Lego-y as early renderings suggested.

Now open to the public, the 130,000-square-foot building once referred to as a “Lego museum” is now officially called “Lego House.” But don’t let the humble name fool you: There’s so much going on inside.

Located in Billund, Denmark, Lego House offers both free and paid “experiences,” which are expected to draw some 250,000 visitors a year. The ground level has three restaurants, conference space, a store, and a 20,000-square-foot public square.

The next two levels feature “play zones” arranged by color, and further up, you’ll find a gallery dedicated to fan-made Lego masterpieces. It’s all topped by roof terraces open to everyone and an oversized “keystone” block sporting studs seen on real Lego pieces.

Take a peek inside.

For comparison, here are some early renderings of Lego House.

Via: Designboom