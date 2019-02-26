Funky glamping site is a new take on the campground

Glamping—the act of camping without sacrificing creature comforts—comes in many forms. For the adventurous, there’s a Martian-inspired resort in Jordanian desert. For the aesthete, there’s a geodesic dome outside of Montreal. And for the modern minimalist, there’s Around Follie, a high-design camping site on South Korea’s Jeju Island.

Designed by Z_Lab, the campground has a little something for every type of glamper. A glassy lodge with a modern dining area serves as main gathering place for visitors. Meanwhile, a paved path snakes around the grounds leading from one modern hut to the next.

The compact huts slant upwards into a pyramidal shape. Each has a different layout that includes a spiral staircase that leads to a sleek platform bed. Downstairs, there’s a living room, and kitchen.

Depending on how glamorous you want to go, the luxury huts also include an attached stone villa with an indoor pool and a bathtub on the roof deck. Besides these huts, visitors can also book one of three Airstream campers or stay in a tent.

Via: ArchDaily