100-square-foot tiny house designed for indoor-outdoor living

What can you do with 100 square feet? If this house outside Vancouver is any indication, quite a bit. The tiny home perches on a wooded hill overlooking the city and does more than make do with its limited space.

Trim Studio designed the house for a newlywed couple, who wanted a house that was no more than 100 square feet and 16 feet tall, but had all the typical amenities of a full-sized home. That means a kitchen, bathroom, bedroom, living area, and a wood-burning stove.

The resulting home has cozy wood-clad walls and ceilings, as well as a wall of windows that open onto an expansive deck. A set of stairs next to the kitchen leads to the upstairs bedroom that features a slanted roof and skylight.

The design effectively doubles the cabin’s livable space with four deck areas—one for grilling, one for showering, one for lounging, and another for soaking in a built-in hot tub.