Modern home cleverly slots into a void in the landscape

Between bunker-esque residences and homes woven into the landscape, Portugal appears to be teeming with architecture that doubles as land art. Next up is Casa A, a sculptural house from Portuguese studio REM’A featuring dramatic angles and cutouts that will make you do a double take.

The two-story rectangular house slots into the void like a mismatched puzzle piece. The upper volume spans the cavity like a bridge, creating a series of angled openings that offer peeks into the indoor-outdoor lower level, including corner gardens lush with plants.

Outfitted in a simple palette of wood and concrete, the bright lower level features a spacious living and dining area that faces an equally expansive patio and pool. Meanwhile, the top level is decidedly opaque, drawing light from select cut outs, skylights, and a glass-fronted balcony set back behind one facade of the house.