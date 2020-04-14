Private island with historic cottage asks $1.5M

Looking for a place to get away from it all? How about a private island, 75 minutes from New York City, with a four-bedroom, two-bath cottage? The one-acre Belden Island is part of the Thimble Islands, a 100-plus archipelago in Long Island Sound in the southeast corner of Brandford, Connecticut, that was once rumored to be the site of Captain Kidd’s buried treasure.
Only accessible by boat from the seaside village of Stony Creek, the 2,038-square-foot house was constructed in 1912 in the Colonial style as a summer retreat. A wraparound porch provides 360-degree water views, and the island comes with a green lawn, sandy beach, and private dock.
Inside, the well-preserved, maritime-themed cottage features vintage wood floors with wainscoted walls and ceilings. Two stone fireplaces create a cozy spot to curl up after a day on the water, and the house also boasts a country kitchen with vintage stove. Interested? Belden Island comes fully furnished and is on the market now for $1,500,000.