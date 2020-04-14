 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Private island with historic cottage asks $1.5M

Located 75 minutes from New York City

By Megan Barber
An exterior view of a cottage on a rocky island with water all around it. Photos by Dan Milstein

Looking for a place to get away from it all? How about a private island, 75 minutes from New York City, with a four-bedroom, two-bath cottage? The one-acre Belden Island is part of the Thimble Islands, a 100-plus archipelago in Long Island Sound in the southeast corner of Brandford, Connecticut, that was once rumored to be the site of Captain Kidd’s buried treasure.

Only accessible by boat from the seaside village of Stony Creek, the 2,038-square-foot house was constructed in 1912 in the Colonial style as a summer retreat. A wraparound porch provides 360-degree water views, and the island comes with a green lawn, sandy beach, and private dock.

Inside, the well-preserved, maritime-themed cottage features vintage wood floors with wainscoted walls and ceilings. Two stone fireplaces create a cozy spot to curl up after a day on the water, and the house also boasts a country kitchen with vintage stove. Interested? Belden Island comes fully furnished and is on the market now for $1,500,000.

An exterior view of a white and blue summer cottage on an island with a dock.
Belden Island is part of the Thumble Islands, an archipelago with more than 100 islands in Long Island Sound.
A wide porch with wicker white furniture looks out onto rocks and water.
A wraparound porch offers dreamy water views.
A living room has wood floors, floral couches, and a large stone fireplace.
Inside, the historic home features vintage wood floors and two stone fireplaces.
A dining room can seat eight on wood floors with three large windows that look out to green grass and blue water.
The dining room has three large windows that showcase island views.
A small galley style kitchen has wood floors, and cabinets.
A simple country style kitchen has wood floors and wood paneling.
A living room with a white fireplace, windows, and wood floors.
Another seating area and fireplace in the home.
A white frame bed sits in a wood-paneled room with windows and ocean views.
One of four bedrooms in the listing features plenty of windows to see the ocean.

